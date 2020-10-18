12 apartment units impacted by large fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Twelve apartment units were affected by a two-alarm fire in east Charlotte.

Charlotte fire officials say a fire happened Sunday afternoon at a three-story apartment complex in the 4800 block of Community Circle.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.

However, 15 adults, 19 children and a dog were displaced by the fire.

Red Cross is assisting those families.

About 40 firefighters extinguished the fire in 46 minutes.

There is no word on what started the fire

