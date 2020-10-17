When the Panthers play the Bears, there will be people voting at the stadium

“I think it’s very important (to vote). I know for me growing up, I wasn’t taught to vote,” linebacker Shaq Thompson said in August, sharing that 2020 would be his first year voting. “Just hearing it, understanding like, oh, your vote does matter. It changes the difference. Makes me want to register. I just got done registering actually. And it makes me want to reach out to guys back in my community and tell them to vote and get a whole pamphlet out and try to teach them and understand like your vote doesn’t matter and stuff like that. It’s interesting just to hear that my vote does matter and it does count.”