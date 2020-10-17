Thousands cast ballot in N.C. on first Saturday of one-stop early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Thousands across the WBTV viewing exercised their right to vote on Saturday.
This is the first weekend that people were allowed to go to the polls and cast their votes in person.
According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, more than 17,800 people voted on Saturday in Mecklenburg County.
As of Saturday, more than 153,000 people have voted in Mecklenburg County either in-person or by mail.
“Everybody needs to be out here,” said voter Nicole Livingston. “The lines aren’t long.”
More than 1 million people have already voted in North Carolina in the 2020 election, according to the state board of elections.
“Get out and vote as soon as possible,” a voter told WBTV. “Make sure your vote is counted.”
So, mark your calendars.
If you are voting absentee in North Carolina, you have until October 27 to put in an application.
You should get your ballot returned as soon as possible but your ballot will be counted as long as it is postmarked on or before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In South Carolina, if you want to vote by mail-in, you have until October 24 to put an application in for an absentee ballot.
That ballot has to be received no later than Election Day.
Voters at the polls Saturday say it’s important to take the time to make your voice heard.
“Every election is important but this one is very important,” voter Derrick Davis said.
One-stop early voting ends Oct. 31.
