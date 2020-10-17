Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are looking for a man they say injured multiple people in a bar early Saturday morning.
Police were called to Jameson’s Lounge in Rock Hill, S.C. just before 12:30 a.m. after an off-duty cop heard multiple shots fired.
When officers arrived, they say multiple cars were fleeing the parking lot. One person was found injured inside the lounge, but others had been shot and left to go to the hospital.
According to police, four men and one woman were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed about 30 rounds were fired during the shooting. North Anderson Road was closed while investigators processed the scene.
Police have named Sameal Raeqwon Johnson, 23, of Rock Hill as the suspect in the shooting. Johnson has five warrants for attempted murder and one warrant for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
