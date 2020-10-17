Police looking for man involved in Burke Co. robbery

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are looking for a suspect in a Hildebran robbery.
Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a Black male driving a dark colored Nissan SUV walked into the Valero at 400 S. Center St. and demanded money.
After getting it, he left the store and headed toward the interstate.
No weapons were involved.
He is described as a Black male around 6 feet tall with a Carolina Panthers mask and multicolored Tommy Hilfiger jacket.
Anyone with information should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
