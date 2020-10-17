Nix picks cost No. 15 Auburn in 30-22 loss to South Carolina

Auburn: The Tigers have some offensive issues. Nix had thrown only one interception on the season before his three here. And Nix and receiver Williams looked to have some feisty words on the sidelines in the third quarter. Teammate Eli Stove said the two “love each other,” but things like that happen at times. “People want to win. It’s a competition. Seth’s trying to tell Bo something about what the DB’s doing, and Bo is trying to tell him what he saw,” Stove said.