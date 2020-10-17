At least 9 COVID-19 cases possibly connected to convocation event at Charlotte church, health officials urge testing

By WBTV Web Staff | October 17, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT - Updated October 17 at 8:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least nine COVID-19 cases could be connected to a two-day convocation event at a Charlotte church.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department advises those who attended the convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People, located at 2321 Beatties Ford Road, during the weekend of Oct. 10-11 to get tested for coronavirus.

The county is holding free COVID-19 testing on Sunday at StarMed Health, located at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

