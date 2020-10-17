Frost Advisory for Sunday morning in the foothills and mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Clear skies and chilly temperatures will develop tonight with Frost Advisories being issued for the NC foothills and mountains.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-30s for the mountains, to around 40 degrees in the Piedmont.
Sunny skies will return for Sunday with pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Piedmont, and upper 50s in the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop for the beginning of the workweek with high temperatures ranging from 75 to 80 degrees Monday through Friday.
Clouds will be on the increase for the end of the workweek with a cold front moving into the region next Saturday, giving us a chance for scattered rain.
In the tropics, there is a system in the Central Atlantic that could develop more for the end of the weekend and into next week. The next tropical name for the 2020 season would be Epsilon. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.
Enjoy the sunshine and fall weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
