Cool fall weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been waiting for that perfect weekend to head to the pumpkin patch or to look at the leaves in the mountains, this it is! We are looking at mainly clear skies this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s today and in the upper 60s on Sunday. Mountain highs will be in the 50s. It will get pretty chilly tonight though. Lows will fall to the upper 30s for the Charlotte area. That means it will get even cooler for the mountains and foothills. Frost is possible tonight the farther northwest you go.
The week ahead will stay mainly dry, but temperatures will start to creep back up again. We will be in the mid 70s on Monday and the upper 70s – if not close to 80 degrees for the rest of the week. Overnight lows can rule out frost. We will be back in the 50s or low 60s for low temperatures.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
