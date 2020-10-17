Cool fall weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been waiting for that perfect weekend to head to the pumpkin patch or to look at the leaves in the mountains, this it is! We are looking at mainly clear skies this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s today and in the upper 60s on Sunday. Mountain highs will be in the 50s. It will get pretty chilly tonight though. Lows will fall to the upper 30s for the Charlotte area. That means it will get even cooler for the mountains and foothills. Frost is possible tonight the farther northwest you go.