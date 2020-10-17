Community, family honors co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring at funeral service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A community is remembering a leader who touched the lives of many.
Judy Williams, the co-founder of Mothers of Murdered Offspring, was laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.
Williams died last Saturday following a battle with cancer.
She was remembered simply as giving and always there for others in the community. Williams' funeral was held at Steele Creek Church on West Arrowood Road.
Family, friends and members of Mothers of Murdered Offspring attended to pay tribute to the woman who helped parents dealing with the death of a child at the hands of violence.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles encouraged the congregation, reminding everyone of the lives she impacted and to do "more for each other. " Williams started MOMO after the murder of her goddaughter in 1993. MOMO was started as a support system for other families of senseless murders.
As Saturday’s funeral service continued, there were songs and praise.
Williams' son David Howard provided and emotional tribute for his mother.
“Man, how I wish I could just have one more, many long conversations with my mother,” Howard said. “I’m not even sure how to keep going with this life because I’ve never had to live without her. Please know, you’ve given me everything I need to survive.”
In lieu of flowers, her family asked to continue to support MOMO.
