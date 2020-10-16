Unsettled weather gives way to steep temperature drop off Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start to this Friday, we’re almost out of the woods. But there still is a chance for a few light passing showers throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.
Clear skies and the entrance of drier air will allow temperatures to fall from the mid 60s this afternoon to the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight across the Piedmont.
Temperatures will close in on the freezing mark across the higher elevations tonight, so a Freeze Warning is effect for Avery County while a Freeze Watch is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties.
Neighborhood north of I-40 and west of I-77 across the WBTV viewing area under a Frost Advisory. Basically, this all means one thing, prepare for the first big cold snap of the season and take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
Saturday will start off nippy, but sunny. Highs will top out in the mid 60s in and around the Charlotte Metro area while only reaching the mid 50s in the Mountains.
After another night chilly in the 30s and 40s, Sunday’s high temperatures will reach the upper 60s across the Piedmont and mid to upper 50s in the higher elevations under mostly sunny skies.
Warmer temperatures and dry conditions remain in place as a new workweek takes off.
Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with considerable amounts of sunshine as high pressure dominates the region through most of the week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.