Soul Food Sessions Dinner & Block Party Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a little time off, Soul Food Sessions is back this weekend with a dinner and a socially-distant block party! Tickets for the dinner at Leah & Louise are sold out, but you can still get tickets to the block party. Chefs Daryl Cooper II and Oscar Johnson own Jimmy Pearls. They joined us on QC Morning to show Kristen how to make one of their delicious dishes. This dish will also be served at the block party on Sunday. We also talked with the guys about the importance of Soul Food Sessions and how they draw attention to the amazing African American chefs in the Charlotte community. Listen to what they had to say!