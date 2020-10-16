Sex offender being sought in July home invasion, sexual assault of elderly woman in NC

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Warrants were issued this week for a 35-year-old man accused in a string of crimes involving the home invasion and sexual assault of an elderly woman in July.
Deputies say Julius Santez Williams, a registered sex offender, is accused in the crimes, which happened happened at a home in Alexander’s Hiddenite Community on July 19.
Williams faces charges of felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree burglary, felony first-degree kidnapping and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Warrants were issued for Williams Thursday.
William was last known to be in Monroe, North Carolina, where deputies say he ran from law enforcement early Friday morning.
“We encourage anyone who would come into contact with Williams not to approach him and to contact your local law enforcement agency,” deputies urge.
Williams may be in a small white SUV.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julius Williams is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828) 632-8555. A reward is being offered for information on Williams' whereabouts.
