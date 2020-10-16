The Scarecrow Stroll opens at the N.C. Transportation Museum now through Nov. 1

Community-Created scarecrows cover the museum grounds for a limited time

By David Whisenant | October 16, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 7:24 PM

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - An addition to the N.C. Transportation Museum’s regular admission is a visual treat for the fall season.  The Scarecrow Stroll features more than 25 scarecrows across the museum’s 60-acre grounds in Spencer, N.C., decorated by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations, colleges, and individuals.  The Scarecrow Stroll opened Friday, Oct. 16.

A fundraiser for the museum, the event also serves as a partnership, promoting local organizations in a fun, creative way.  Participants were asked to contribute a $25 registration fee.  The museum provided the framework and encouraged participants to be creative, coming up with character names and distinctive clothing and additional decorations for their scarecrow.

Rowan Partners in Learning created a scarecrow named “Learny.” The Rowan Literacy Council’s scarecrow is named “Wordsworth,” and features a Wizard of Oz-themed sign that reads, “You don’t need to see a wizard to get a brain. Just read.”  The Livingstone College scarecrow, accompanied by other smaller scarecrows, is dubbed, “It’s an HBCU thing.”  And the South Main Book Company’s scarecrow, perched upon a steam locomotive cutout is “The Little Scarecrow That Could.”

Visitors to the museum can vote for their favorite scarecrow. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place People’s Choice Awards.

The offering is outdoors, and as such, does not impact the museum’s Covid-19 related capacity limits on visitors in museum buildings or on the train ride.  It allows for plenty of social distancing, and even as cloth face masks incorporated into many of the scarecrow displays.

The Scarecrow Stroll is available now through November 1, included in the museum’s regular admission price.  The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm.  Building capacity remains limited to 50% and train ride capacity is limited to 30%.  Cloth face masks are required inside museum buildings and when visitors are not able to maintain social distancing of at least six feet when outdoors.  No contact, online tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.

Scarecrows and the organizations/individuals that created them:

Catawba Alumni Scarecrow – Catawba College Development and Alumni Relations

Hello Kitawba – Catawba College Admissions Office

Tawbi – Catawba College Student Affairs

Learnetta – Partners in Learning

Engineer Ernie, the Steam Loco Scarecrow – The Alexander Family

There’s No Place Like Home – Kim Sadler/Lantern Realty

Mr. Conductor – NCTM Gift Station

Mookie  - Michelle Comer

Quarantine Baby on the Way – Erin Blackburn

Be An Original – Rowan County CVB

The Little Scarecrow That Could – South Main Book Company

Hope – Cheryl van der Poel

Mariokart Zombies – Miller Davis Agency

Wordsworth – Rowan County Literacy Council

Pete the Cat – Smart Start Rowan

Farmer Josie – Bread Riot

Building Community – Trinity Oaks

It’s a HBCU Thing – Livingstone College

Pumpkin Ross – Talitha Bowers

Walk In Love – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Novant Scarecrow – Novant Health

Sparkle Spooktackuler – Barnhardt Jewelers

Frankie – Debbie Hoffman

Furnitureland Chapter Antique Automobile Club of America

Grateful Gardener – Danielle Hough

Fairy Scary – Betsy Mowery

The Busy Bee – June Hall

Sam I Am – Judy Workman

