The Scarecrow Stroll opens at the N.C. Transportation Museum now through Nov. 1

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - An addition to the N.C. Transportation Museum’s regular admission is a visual treat for the fall season. The Scarecrow Stroll features more than 25 scarecrows across the museum’s 60-acre grounds in Spencer, N.C., decorated by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations, colleges, and individuals. The Scarecrow Stroll opened Friday, Oct. 16.
A fundraiser for the museum, the event also serves as a partnership, promoting local organizations in a fun, creative way. Participants were asked to contribute a $25 registration fee. The museum provided the framework and encouraged participants to be creative, coming up with character names and distinctive clothing and additional decorations for their scarecrow.
Rowan Partners in Learning created a scarecrow named “Learny.” The Rowan Literacy Council’s scarecrow is named “Wordsworth,” and features a Wizard of Oz-themed sign that reads, “You don’t need to see a wizard to get a brain. Just read.” The Livingstone College scarecrow, accompanied by other smaller scarecrows, is dubbed, “It’s an HBCU thing.” And the South Main Book Company’s scarecrow, perched upon a steam locomotive cutout is “The Little Scarecrow That Could.”
Visitors to the museum can vote for their favorite scarecrow. Prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place People’s Choice Awards.
The offering is outdoors, and as such, does not impact the museum’s Covid-19 related capacity limits on visitors in museum buildings or on the train ride. It allows for plenty of social distancing, and even as cloth face masks incorporated into many of the scarecrow displays.
The Scarecrow Stroll is available now through November 1, included in the museum’s regular admission price. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm. Building capacity remains limited to 50% and train ride capacity is limited to 30%. Cloth face masks are required inside museum buildings and when visitors are not able to maintain social distancing of at least six feet when outdoors. No contact, online tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.
Scarecrows and the organizations/individuals that created them:
Catawba Alumni Scarecrow – Catawba College Development and Alumni Relations
Hello Kitawba – Catawba College Admissions Office
Tawbi – Catawba College Student Affairs
Learnetta – Partners in Learning
Engineer Ernie, the Steam Loco Scarecrow – The Alexander Family
There’s No Place Like Home – Kim Sadler/Lantern Realty
Mr. Conductor – NCTM Gift Station
Mookie - Michelle Comer
Quarantine Baby on the Way – Erin Blackburn
Be An Original – Rowan County CVB
The Little Scarecrow That Could – South Main Book Company
Hope – Cheryl van der Poel
Mariokart Zombies – Miller Davis Agency
Wordsworth – Rowan County Literacy Council
Pete the Cat – Smart Start Rowan
Farmer Josie – Bread Riot
Building Community – Trinity Oaks
It’s a HBCU Thing – Livingstone College
Pumpkin Ross – Talitha Bowers
Walk In Love – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
Novant Scarecrow – Novant Health
Sparkle Spooktackuler – Barnhardt Jewelers
Frankie – Debbie Hoffman
Furnitureland Chapter Antique Automobile Club of America
Grateful Gardener – Danielle Hough
Fairy Scary – Betsy Mowery
The Busy Bee – June Hall
Sam I Am – Judy Workman
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.