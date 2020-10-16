The Scarecrow Stroll opens at the N.C. Transportation Museum now through Nov. 1

The Scarecrow Stroll is available now through November 1, included in the museum’s regular admission price. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm. Building capacity remains limited to 50% and train ride capacity is limited to 30%. Cloth face masks are required inside museum buildings and when visitors are not able to maintain social distancing of at least six feet when outdoors. No contact, online tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.