Person killed in two-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-car crash in York County Friday.
The crash happened at the corner of US-21 and Rutledge Drive at 1:16 p.m., three miles south of Rock Hill.
The crash involved two drivers, one in a Honda sedan and the other in a Ford utility work truck.
The person driving the sedan died from injuries in the crash, while the person driving the truck was not injured.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Troopers say the sedan was headed south on US-21, when the truck, heading east on Rutledge Drive, turned left onto US-21, not yielding the right of way.
The sedan hit the truck and the person in the sedan was fatally injured. That person’s name has not been released.
This crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol\
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.