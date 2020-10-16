Panthers offensive lineman ﻿Tyler Larsen﻿ placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Tyler Larsen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
The Panthers shared the news on their website, but did not give any specific reason why Larsen was put on the list.
The team did say Larsen “has played sparingly on special teams this season, including five snaps against the Falcons on Sunday.”
The Panthers will remain in intensive protocol, which was put in place Wednesday after Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on that team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson was placed on the list after testing positive for the virus.
Because of the Panthers' possible exposure to the opponent, they are going through the proper protocol set forth by the NFL.
The Panthers are scheduled to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. That game is still scheduled to be played.
According to the Panthers, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, in consultation with the club infection control officer and medical staff, determines when teams must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures, as well as when they are relieved of the additional steps.
The Panthers say they had already implemented most of the intensive protocol steps in their regular weekly schedule. Still, there will be a few changes for the week of preparation for the Bears.
Here is what the Panthers are doing in preparation for Sunday’s game:
- Practice or walk-throughs can happen on the practice field or at the indoor facility, but all coaches and staff must wear masks, and all players must wear an Oakley Faceshield or mask. Players can remove their helmets for breaks but must be more than six feet away from one another.
- Coaches may not have any in-person meetings in a room smaller than the full-team room.
- Only 10 players may work out in the weight room with a maximum of five staff members in the room.
- The only sustained player activity inside the facility may be medical and rehab. Players may participate in outdoor rehab, but only if they’re by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.
- All players must get their COVID-19 PCR test results from the previous day before any players are permitted in the facility.
- All meals must be grab-and-go to eliminate seating in the meal area.
- Players can only be in the locker room for 15 minutes or less with masks worn at all times.
