Man killed in shooting near uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting near uptown Charlotte early Friday morning.
The shooting happened before 5 a.m. off N College Street near E 12th Street, closing the area down. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 37-year-old man had gunshot wounds. Police say Medic gave the man aid, but he died.
The name of the man has not been released, but police believe he lived in the area. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Details surrounding the shooting were not provided.
