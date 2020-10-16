Myrtle Beach man faces nearly a dozen child sexual exploitation charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars, accused of having files that contained child sexual abuse material.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Hibma.
Investigators said a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Hibma. They said he distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Authorities arrested Hibma on Wednesday. He faces one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.