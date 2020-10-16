Man charged for murder of 18-year-old who was shot in head near storage facility in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged for the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot in the head near a storage facility in southeast Charlotte in August.
Detectives have charged 22-year-old Montico Ny’ke Baskin Peoples for the murder of Jarele Blackson.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Peoples as a suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for his arrest.
On Oct. 16, Peoples was arrested and charged with murder.
The incident happened near Independence Boulevard and Wallace Lane. Mecklenburg EMS gave a location near Life Storage on Wallace Lane.
Shortly before 3:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When they arrived, they located a victim, identified as Jarele Martez Blackson, with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Blackson, who police say was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
