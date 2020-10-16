Gastonia Farmer’s Market temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 case involving vendor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Farmer’s Market is temporarily closing after a positive COVID-19 case involving a vendor was identified.
Officials say the vendor worked at the market on Saturday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 13. “Anyone who visited the market on these days is encouraged to monitor their symptoms and seek testing if needed,” Gastonia officials say.
The Gastonia Farmer’s Market will close from Saturday, October 17th to Thursday, October 22nd and will reopen on Saturday, October 24th. They will conduct a deep cleaning of the facility during this time.
“Gastonia Farmer’s Market and Gaston DHHS are working closely together to notify potential close contacts and monitor the situation,” Gastonia officials say. “Because of the potential exposure to the public and inability to identify all close contacts, the public is being notified so they can assess their own risk and take appropriate actions.”
If you have questions about your potential exposure, please reach out to the Coronavirus Call Center at (704) 862-5303.
Gastonia officials say the best protection against COVID-19 at this time is to stay at home when you feel sick and observe the 3 Ws:
- Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people
- Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
Click here for local testing sites or call the local Coronavirus Hotline at (704) 862-5303.
