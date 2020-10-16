Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect for parts of the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the NC mountains, including Ashe, Watauga, and Avery County through 10 a.m. Saturday, where temperatures are expected to cool at or below freezing.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the NC foothills until 10 AM Saturday, including Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, and Iredell counties, where overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-30s.
The rest of the piedmont can expect overnight low temperatures around 40 degrees.
High pressure will stay in control of our weather through the weekend, keeping sunny skies for the Carolinas.
After chilly mornings, afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 50s for the mountains, and mid to upper 60s for the piedmont.
A warming trend will develop for next week, with cool mornings and warm afternoons, with high temperatures generally ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue for Monday and Tuesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday into Friday, with a few spotty rain showers possible.
Some extended weather models hint at the chance for more rain for next weekend, while other weather models keep us mainly dry.
Enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
