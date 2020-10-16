Falling leaves and falling temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a transition day. After many warm days in the 70s and even lower 80s, temperatures today will settle back to the much cooler middle 60s.
Clouds will dominate the forecast today and there may even be another stray shower this afternoon or evening as a major cold front blows through the region. The chance is no more than about 20%, but if you have outdoor plans late today, you may want to grab an umbrella – just in case.
Skies will quickly clear out tonight with lows backing all the way down to the upper 30s around the Piedmont but much closer to 32° in the mountains where a freeze watch has been posted.
The weekend will bring plenty of sunshine both days with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the middle 60s Saturday followed by slightly warmer readings in the upper 60s on Sunday.
Warmer readings in the 70s will return for most of next week with sunshine dominating and rain chance remaining very low.
If you’re headed to the mountains this weekend to check out the Autumn color, this will be the peak weekend, so plan on a lot of company on the roadways. Morning low temperatures will be cold, down into the frosty 30s with afternoon readings in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
