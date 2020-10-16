Deputies: Person killed in accidental shooting at York home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a person was killed in what officials describe as an accidental shooting in York County.
The incident happened on Pearla Road, which is just off of McConnells Highway in York. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, someone was taking a handgun apart when the gun went off.
Investigators say the bullet went through the first person’s hand and struck and killed the person sitting next to him.
Deputies and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the second person, officials say, but were unsuccessful.
No names or further information have been released.
