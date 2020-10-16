Deputies: Man says uncle shot him with shotgun in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man told them that his uncle shot him with a shotgun in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting incident that happened at Halfway Supply on NC Highway 18 around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Deputies responded to investigate a disturbance.
When they arrived, officers discovered one man had been shot with a shotgun and the suspect had fled the scene.
Detectives say the incident started Thursday in a neighboring county when a female reported her red Ford pickup truck stolen and asked a friend to be on the lookout for it and flatten the tires.
The woman’s friend and several people were driving on Highway 18 and saw the truck at Halfway Supply, then went to the vehicle to flatten the tires.
That is when they encountered the driver of the truck. The driver left the scene followed by the group of people but both vehicles went back to the parking lot of Halfway Supply.
This is when everyone got out of their vehicle and a shot was fired hitting the driver of the truck.
The driver of the truck identified his uncle, Terry Lee Peeler, as the shooter.
Two vehicles fled the scene and drove NC Highway 10 into Cleveland County where they crashed into each other, then the drivers jumped and ran.
Cleveland County deputies and K-9 with assistance of Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and Highway Patrol located one of the men.
Officials say a third man told officers he injured his ankle and was taken to Cleveland Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The other man, Terry Lee Peeler, 51, eluded officers. Detectives charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
The shooting victim was taken to Cleveland Regional Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terry Lee Peeler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
If you Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest you could receive a reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
Investigation into the incident is continuing.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.