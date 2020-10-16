Deputies: Lumberton man accused of assaulting 3-month-old

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A man is in custody after deputies said he allegedly assaulted his own infant child, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Southeastern Health on Thursday in reference to an assault on a three-month-old child. Deputies later arrested 21-year-old Tory Norris in connection to the case. Norris was later determined to be the biological father of the child.
Norris is charged with felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center initially under a $400,000 bond, which was later increased to $800,000 after a court appearance on Friday.
Further details about the child’s condition were not immediately available.
