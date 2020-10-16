Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify suspects in attempted arcade robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the two suspects responsible for trying to rob a gambling arcade in northeast Charlotte.
The incident happened at the Diamond Arcade off N. Tryon Street just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, October 8. Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said two suspects tried to rob the business at gunpoint.
“Two suspects rang the doorbell as if they were gonna be customers that night. The security guard opened the door. Suspect number two walks in with his gun out,” explained Johnson.
Surveillance images from the arcade show the two suspects outside of the business prior to the robbery. Johnson said the men tried to get into the office of the arcade. He said one of the intruders even fired a shot at the office door. The detective explained that the men fled the business after unsuccessfully trying to gain entry to the office.
“They didn’t get anything of value, but they attempted to and used plenty of force to show that they meant business,” said Johnson.
The detective said no one was hurt during the incident. He said police believe the suspects may have been familiar with the arcade.
“They might have been prior customers. They knew exactly where that office was, and where to get to that employee, and we seem to believe they did their research in this robbery and they knew a little bit about this business,” said Johnson.
He explained that gambling arcades have become targets for robberies in Charlotte.
“Suspects seem to believe they have quite a bit of money and they look at it as the target is worth attempting to rob,” said Johnson. “People just have to be aware of their surroundings when they’re in locations like this, as well as employees – be aware, be cautious of who is coming inside the business.”
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Tipsters can also submit information to the police through the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.