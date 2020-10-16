Car crashes into Verizon store at south Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed into a store at a shopping center in south Charlotte Friday.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Verizon store on E. Woodlawn Road. Medic said no injuries were reported.
From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared the vehicle went right through the windows next to the door, coming to a stop halfway into the building. Police had the area around the crash taped off.
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash or any possible charges.
No further information has been released.
