Car crashes into Verizon store at south Charlotte shopping center

A car crashed into a Verizon store at a shopping center in south Charlotte Friday. (Source: Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 16, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed into a store at a shopping center in south Charlotte Friday.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Verizon store on E. Woodlawn Road. Medic said no injuries were reported.

From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared the vehicle went right through the windows next to the door, coming to a stop halfway into the building. Police had the area around the crash taped off.

There’s no word on what may have led to the crash or any possible charges.

No further information has been released.

