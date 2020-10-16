Cabarrus uses technology to improve voter experiences

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County voters can benefit from tech tools that improve the voter experience.
Text-to-Know
The Text-to-Know feature is easy to use. Text CabCoVotes to 888-777 and follow the link to the County’s elections webpage. From there, voters can access information on early voting locations and wait lines, sample ballots, registration information, and more. Standard message and data rates may apply.
Real-time line updates
Voters can use Text-to-Know or visit the elections website, cabarruscounty.us/elections, to get real-time updates on wait lines at each of the County’s four early voting locations. Click on the blue “Check the Queue Length” button at the top of the page.
Early voting in Cabarrus
Early (or One-Stop) voting began on Thursday. To accommodate the large number of anticipated early voters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Elections is hosting one-stop voting at larger venues in 2020.
A major change this year is the removal of the Board of Elections Office from early voting site options. While voters will not be able to cast their early voting ballot at the Board of Elections Office, officials will accept absentee ballots at the site.
2020 early voting locations:
- Cabarrus Arena and Events Center 4751 NC Hwy. 49, Concord, NC 28025
- Embassy Suites 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive NW, Concord, NC 28027
- Kannapolis Train Station 201 S. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081
- Northern Plaza (old Northern Tool) 840 Concord Pkwy N, Concord, NC 28025
Early voting times:
- Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the State’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal, https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by contacting the Cabarrus County Board of Elections at 704-920-2860. Voters can return absentee ballots by walking them inside early voting locations. You may not drop-off absentee ballots at curbside voting areas or return them on Election Day.
Unregistered early voters enjoy a special provision, which allows them to register on the day they vote at the early voting precinct.
Voter registration is not available on Election Day.
Note that voter ID is NOT required for the 2020 Election.
To learn more, visit cabarruscounty.us/elections or call 704-920-2860.
