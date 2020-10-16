Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation announces stores and models For virtual Foundation Fashion Night

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation: Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce its participating stores and models for the 40th Annual Foundation Fashion Night supporting Atrium Health Cabarrus. The event, being held virtually this year, will showcase 31 community and hospital models wearing outfits from 10 stores and boutiques. The runway shows, hosted this year by Hade E. Robinson, Jr. and Dakeita Vanderburg, will be available on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s Facebook page beginning Oct. 19.
“The Atrium Health Cabarrus mission statement reads: ‘To Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance Healing – for all.’ We are all here for the one common goal of supporting our hospital. We are thankful for the people - physicians, nurses, administrators, hospital staff and everyone else who makes this hospital great. Every day they are striving to do their best for all. The recent health crisis has shined a light on the importance of readily available healthcare along with staffing and access to additional resources. Our virtual Foundation Fashion Night will once again lead the charge to raise additional dollars for our COVID-19 Response Fund and our 10 areas of support,” said co-chair couples, Katie and Drew Anson, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel.
Foundation Fashion Night was started by the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in 1981 at All Saints Episcopal Church. The fashion show has evolved from a runway at churches and the School of Nursing Auditorium, to The City Club at Gibson Mill with lights, technology and over 600 guests in attendance. The historic community event has raised over $3 million for our hospital to provide care to our friends, family and neighbors.
Foundation Fashion Night, presented this year by Charlotte Radiology and US Acute Care Solutions, brings together members of the community and Atrium Health Cabarrus for the latest trends available at stores and boutiques from Cabarrus and surrounding counties. This year’s models and stores, which will each represent a tenet of the hospital’s mission - Health, Hope and Healing are:
HEALTH TEAM
Clothing From: 3 jem’s boutique • Hampton’s • Nordstrom SouthPark
Name Affiliation
Anderson Bowe Young Philanthropist, Daughter of Chris Bowe
Chris Bowe North Market President, Atrium Health
Dr. Vaughn Braxton Radiologist, Charlotte Radiology
Justin Brines Assistant Director, Cabarrus County EMS
Dr. Cameron Cruickshank President, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
Dr. Greg Geers Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions
Freddie Ratliff Coordinator for Materials Management, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Angela J. Sharpe Adult Nurse Practitioner, NorthEast Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, PA
Hannah Tart Young Philanthropist
HOPE TEAM
Clothing From: Adair Style Studio • Concord’s Best Dressed Kids • Lovely Lines Boutique • Mr. Tuxedo
Name Affiliation
Noufel Afrani Director of Environmental Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Emily Crutchfield Young Philanthropist
Katy Crutchfield Young Philanthropist
Beth Deal Program Coordinator for Volunteer Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Sydney Cook Falls Owner, Adair Style Studio
Zuleyka Zocchil Jones Volunteer, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Michael Landers Educator, Cabarrus County Schools/King of the Court
Lisa Perry Owner, Perry Productions
Lynn Russell Owner, Let’s Dance Studio
Erica Earnhardt Wilson Owner, Lovely Lines Boutique
HEALTING TEAM
Clothing From: Annes Boutique • Hope’s Bridal Boutique • Love You Back Boutique
Name Affiliation
Dr. Neel Andharia Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions
Melissa Arrington Operations Manager, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness Center
Angela Clark Director of Spiritual Care, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Stacy Fackler AVP of Women’s Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus
McKenna Furr Young Philanthropist
Dr. Jayne Kendall Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions
Paula Holland Philanthropist, Wife and Mother
Debora Norris Director of Infection Prevention, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Irene Sacks Director of Economic Development, City of Kannapolis
Stephanie Stewart Manager Administrative Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus
Dr. Stephanie Strollo Physician, Infectious Disease
The event is virtual, but the community can support their favorite team and models with Vote2Give. Each of the three teams is partnered with boutiques/stores along with the models who will be showcasing their outfits. Supporters can help the Foundation raise additional dollars for Atrium Health Cabarrus by voting for their favorite Team! It’s easy to register and each vote is only $1, however, any dollar amount can be chosen. For example, $50 = 50 votes.
Voting starts on Monday at http://bidpal.net/FFN40.
In lieu of tickets this year for the event, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation has created a commemorative magazine for Foundation Fashion Night that highlights the hospital’s 2020 healthcare heroes, includes historical information on the event with photos and a special discount card which can be used at several local restaurants and retailers for 10% off. Magazines are available to anyone who makes a $50 donation on the Foundation’s website at www.cabarrushealthcarefoundtion.org/foundation-fashion-night.
Thank you to our top sponsors, Charlotte Radiology, US Acute Care Solutions and NorthEast Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, PA, along with the rest of the business community for their support of our 40th Anniversary Foundation Fashion Night.
