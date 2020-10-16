Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation announces stores and models For virtual Foundation Fashion Night

Annual event celebrates 40 years supporting Atrium Health Cabarrus through fashion and philanthropy

Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation was created in 1994 to support one of our community's most valued assets, Atrium Health Cabarrus. (Source: Michael A. Anderson)
By David Whisenant | October 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 7:40 PM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation: Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce its participating stores and models for the 40th Annual Foundation Fashion Night supporting Atrium Health Cabarrus.  The event, being held virtually this year, will showcase 31 community and hospital models wearing outfits from 10 stores and boutiques.  The runway shows, hosted this year by Hade E. Robinson, Jr. and Dakeita Vanderburg, will be available on the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation’s Facebook page beginning Oct. 19.

“The Atrium Health Cabarrus mission statement reads: ‘To Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance Healing – for all.’ We are all here for the one common goal of supporting our hospital. We are thankful for the people - physicians, nurses, administrators, hospital staff and everyone else who makes this hospital great. Every day they are striving to do their best for all. The recent health crisis has shined a light on the importance of readily available healthcare along with staffing and access to additional resources. Our virtual Foundation Fashion Night will once again lead the charge to raise additional dollars for our COVID-19 Response Fund and our 10 areas of support,” said co-chair couples, Katie and Drew Anson, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel.

Foundation Fashion Night was started by the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in 1981 at All Saints Episcopal Church.  The fashion show has evolved from a runway at churches and the School of Nursing Auditorium, to The City Club at Gibson Mill with lights, technology and over 600 guests in attendance. The historic community event has raised over $3 million for our hospital to provide care to our friends, family and neighbors.

Foundation Fashion Night, presented this year by Charlotte Radiology and US Acute Care Solutions, brings together members of the community and Atrium Health Cabarrus for the latest trends available at stores and boutiques from Cabarrus and surrounding counties. This year’s models and stores, which will each represent a tenet of the hospital’s mission - Health, Hope and Healing are:

HEALTH TEAM

Clothing From: 3 jem’s boutique • Hampton’s • Nordstrom SouthPark

Name                                                          Affiliation

Anderson Bowe                                           Young Philanthropist, Daughter of Chris Bowe

Chris Bowe                                                 North Market President, Atrium Health

Dr. Vaughn Braxton                                    Radiologist, Charlotte Radiology

Justin Brines                                               Assistant Director, Cabarrus County EMS

Dr. Cameron Cruickshank                            President, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Dr. Greg Geers                                            Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions

Freddie Ratliff                                             Coordinator for Materials Management, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Angela J. Sharpe                                         Adult Nurse Practitioner, NorthEast Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, PA

Hannah Tart                                                Young Philanthropist

HOPE TEAM

Clothing From: Adair Style Studio • Concord’s Best Dressed Kids • Lovely Lines Boutique • Mr. Tuxedo

Name                                                          Affiliation

Noufel Afrani                                              Director of Environmental Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Emily Crutchfield                                        Young Philanthropist

Katy Crutchfield                                          Young Philanthropist

Beth Deal                                                    Program Coordinator for Volunteer Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Sydney Cook Falls                                       Owner, Adair Style Studio

Zuleyka Zocchil Jones                                 Volunteer, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Michael Landers                                          Educator, Cabarrus County Schools/King of the Court

Lisa Perry                                                    Owner, Perry Productions

Lynn Russell                                               Owner, Let’s Dance Studio

Erica Earnhardt Wilson                                Owner, Lovely Lines Boutique

HEALTING TEAM

Clothing From: Annes Boutique • Hope’s Bridal Boutique • Love You Back Boutique

Name                                                          Affiliation

Dr. Neel Andharia                                       Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions

Melissa Arrington                                        Operations Manager, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Wellness Center

Angela Clark                                               Director of Spiritual Care, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Stacy Fackler                                              AVP of Women’s Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus

McKenna Furr                                             Young Philanthropist

Dr. Jayne Kendall                                        Emergency Physician, US Acute Care Solutions

Paula Holland                                              Philanthropist, Wife and Mother

Debora Norris                                             Director of Infection Prevention, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Irene Sacks                                                 Director of Economic Development, City of Kannapolis

Stephanie Stewart                                        Manager Administrative Services, Atrium Health Cabarrus

Dr. Stephanie Strollo                                   Physician, Infectious Disease

The event is virtual, but the community can support their favorite team and models with Vote2Give.   Each of the three teams is partnered with boutiques/stores along with the models who will be showcasing their outfits. Supporters can help the Foundation raise additional dollars for Atrium Health Cabarrus by voting for their favorite Team! It’s easy to register and each vote is only $1, however, any dollar amount can be chosen.  For example, $50 = 50 votes.

Voting starts on Monday at http://bidpal.net/FFN40.

In lieu of tickets this year for the event, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation has created a commemorative magazine for Foundation Fashion Night that highlights the hospital’s 2020 healthcare heroes, includes historical information on the event with photos and a special discount card which can be used at several local restaurants and retailers for 10% off.  Magazines are available to anyone who makes a $50 donation on the Foundation’s website at www.cabarrushealthcarefoundtion.org/foundation-fashion-night.

Thank you to our top sponsors, Charlotte Radiology, US Acute Care Solutions and NorthEast Anesthesia & Pain Specialists, PA, along with the rest of the business community for their support of our 40th Anniversary Foundation Fashion Night.

