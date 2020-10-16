Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation announces stores and models For virtual Foundation Fashion Night

“The Atrium Health Cabarrus mission statement reads: ‘To Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance Healing – for all.’ We are all here for the one common goal of supporting our hospital. We are thankful for the people - physicians, nurses, administrators, hospital staff and everyone else who makes this hospital great. Every day they are striving to do their best for all. The recent health crisis has shined a light on the importance of readily available healthcare along with staffing and access to additional resources. Our virtual Foundation Fashion Night will once again lead the charge to raise additional dollars for our COVID-19 Response Fund and our 10 areas of support,” said co-chair couples, Katie and Drew Anson, Chad and Lauren Flack and Drs. Mark and Katherine Van Poppel.