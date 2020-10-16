Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend describes their love story and being labeled a suspect

“It’s usually how it goes when you’re Black and deal with police,” Walker said. “That’s all I think of that. I don’t necessarily even see this as a Black/White issue. It became that after they figured it out. But this is a right and wrong issue. It don’t matter if you was blue, pink, purple, you know, White, Black. It doesn’t really matter. It could’ve been elderly people in there. It could’ve been kids. It could’ve been anything. So they were just wrong all the way around the board no matter who was in there. But it definitely turned into a Black and White thing when I walked out.”