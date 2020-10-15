79-year-old man dies eight days after being hit by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old man died eight days after he was hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte.
Officers responded to the crash on Farm Pond Lane near Four Seasons Lane at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
When they arrived, officers found a vehicle which had struck the man. The man, 79-year-old Ramo Begic was taken to Atrium Health - Main by Medic with apparent injuries.
He remained in the care of Atrium Health until he was pronounced dead on Oct. 14 due to injuries he suffered in the crash.
The investigation revealed the vehicle was headed south on Farm Pond Lane when it struck Begic, who was walking across Farm Pond Lane. The driver, Amy Contreras, remained on scene and was issued a citation for no operator’s license and no insurance.
Police say this crash happened during the late evening hours and along a dark road and the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk or near an intersection.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor for the driver, but toxicology results are pending for the pedestrian. Detectives are still investigating whether speed was a factor in this crash.
The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
