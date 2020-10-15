Two seriously injured in Charlotte’s University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot and seriously injured in Charlotte’s University area Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened before 1:30 p.m. on Margie Ann Drive, which runs adjacent to University City Boulevard near UNC Charlotte. From WBTV’s Sky3, multiple officers were seen outside of an apartment complex.
Medic says they treated two people for life-threatening injuries before taking them to the hospital.
