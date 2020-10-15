Two cold fronts barreling into the Carolinas for your weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures have generally been running at or above average over the past week, but that’s about to change and just in time for the weekend.
Not one but two cold fronts are barreling into the Carolinas overnight and Friday and along with them we’ll have two opportunities for rainfall, but in both cases I’m only expecting brief and localized showers.
The first round of showers develops late Thursday evening and overnight toward Friday morning. Not much additional rain is expected until a second round of showers tries to form Friday afternoon, but more than likely most of you will remain dry during that window.
While there is plenty of doubt as to whether it will rain much, there is no doubt about the colder air rolling in behind these fronts. For example, most of us will start the day on Friday with temperatures around 60 degrees, and from there the high temperatures may not get above 64 degrees by the end of the afternoon.
That’s right, we may only climb three degrees the entire day. Beyond that, I don’t expect to hit 70 at all over the weekend. Low temperatures may wind up in the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this will get your attention.
For those of you who are fans of milder weather, it’s not over by any stretch. A nice rebound returns next week as highs will jump right back into the mid and upper 70s.
Enjoy your Friday and make it a great weekend!
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
