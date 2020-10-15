Residents at 3 UNCC residence halls quarantine, undergo testing after ‘uptick’ in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents of three residence halls at UNC Charlotte are undergoing proactive COVID-19 testing after an “uptick” in positive cases, campus officials announced Friday.
“UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence halls for the privacy of residents, but all residents and staff of the halls have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life,” campus officials said. “Per established protocols, all residents are required to remain in their respective buildings until they can be tested for COVID-19. Meal service will be provided.”"
Officials say the residents will remain under the directive until their test results are returned. Those testing positive - or identified as a close contact of anyone who tests positive - will then be placed in quarantine in accordance with university protocols.
Any close contacts will be notified through the University’s contact tracing team.
Officials have not confirmed how many positive cases have been identified, but according to the university’s student newspaper on Thursday, at least one student tested positive for COVID-19 at a dorm at the university.
Niner Times, the student-run newspaper of UNC Charlotte, reported a student in Levine Hall tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are quarantining.
Megan Bird, an editor for the newspaper, says according to the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, the entire dorm won’t necessarily need to be tested “because the individual with COVID-19 has been identified and is isolated.”
The newspaper also reported the Student Senate is debating a resolution that would allow off-campus students with COVID-19 to quarantine on campus if they cannot safely do so in their own homes.
There’s been no word from UNC Charlotte as of yet.
