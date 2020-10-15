Student newspaper: Student tests positive for COVID-19 at UNC Charlotte dorm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the university’s student newspaper, a student has tested positive for COVID-19 at a dorm at UNC Charlotte.
Niner Times, the student-run newspaper of UNC Charlotte, reported at least one student in Levine Hall tested positive for COVID-19 and several others are quarantining.
Megan Bird, an editor for the newspaper, says according to the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, the entire dorm won’t necessarily need to be tested “because the individual with COVID-19 has been identified and is isolated.”
The newspaper also reported the Student Senate is debating a resolution that would allow off-campus students with COVID-19 to quarantine on campus if they cannot safely do so in their own homes.
There’s been no word from UNC Charlotte as of yet.
