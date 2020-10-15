Rowan man charged after firing gun towards girl following argument

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland man faces a long list of charges from an incident that happened last Saturday involving gunfire, a police pursuit, and drugs.
The incident began at a home on N. Enochville Avenue. Deputies say Thomas Lee Barnes, Jr., 19, was at the home of an acquaintance. He was said to be delivering a message to the girlfriend of one of his friends who is currently in jail.
Barnes and the young woman had a disagreement. When Barnes started to leave, the woman threw an object that struck Barnes car. Barnes then got out of the car and fired a handgun towards the woman.
Deputies say surveillance video from a nearby business showed the sequence of events.
After firing the shot, Barnes got back in his car and left at a high rate of speed. Moments later, he was speeding on Cannon Farm Road when he was spotted by a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy turned around to make a traffic stop. According to the report, there was a short pursuit before Barnes pulled over. A passenger, identified only as a 17-year-old, jumped and ran from the car. Barnes held his hands out of the window and complied with the orders from the deputy.
When the deputy searched the car, he reported finding a blue pill bottle in the center console. The bottle contained 5 grams of methamphetamine. In addition, other bottles were found containing meth residue. 4 grams of marijuana were also found. A magazine containing 9mm handgun ammunition was found in the backseat.
Barnes was charged with drug possession for the methamphetamine and the marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and domestic violence.
Barnes is being held under a combined bond of $35,500.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.