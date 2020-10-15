North Carolina court issues stay in absentee ballot case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s more new developments in the legal back-and-forth over absentee ballots in North Carolina, with a new court now weighing in,
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has issued a stay Thursday night in the state court agreement between the North Carolina State Board of Elections and a Democratic group that would change absentee ballot rules.
The court indicates it will make a more permanent ruling next week.
That agreement changed some rules for absentee ballots - including allowing more time for them to arrive at the board of elections after election day and allowing more drop-off options.
There is a hearing scheduled in this case for Friday in front of the trial court judge.
It’s, once again, not clear what this new court order means for absentee ballots.
We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.
