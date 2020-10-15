North Carolina court issues stay in absentee ballot case

By Associated Press | October 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 8:20 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s more new developments in the legal back-and-forth over absentee ballots in North Carolina, with a new court now weighing in,

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has issued a stay Thursday night in the state court agreement between the North Carolina State Board of Elections and a Democratic group that would change absentee ballot rules.

The court indicates it will make a more permanent ruling next week.

That agreement changed some rules for absentee ballots - including allowing more time for them to arrive at the board of elections after election day and allowing more drop-off options.

There is a hearing scheduled in this case for Friday in front of the trial court judge.

It’s, once again, not clear what this new court order means for absentee ballots.

