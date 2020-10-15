N.C. health officials announce first flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials are announcing the state’s first flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health say the death happened the first week of October and involved an adult over 65 years of age in the central part of the state.
“NCDHHS staff and leadership extend their sympathies to the family and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time,” a press release read.
To protect the privacy of the family, the person’s hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.
“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”
During the 2019-20 flu season, 186 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, down from 208 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. Of those 186 deaths, 105 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.
The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older. Vaccination is the best way to prevent infection with the flu. Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. To find a flu vaccine near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine.
In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February.
DPH’s surveillance for the 2020-21 flu season began Sept. 27 and will continue through late May.
A combined COVID-19 and influenza surveillance summary that includes information on flu-related deaths and activity is posted every Thursday at flu.nc.gov.
