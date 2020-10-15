More clouds roll in tonight as rain chances increase Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mix of sunshine and clouds will define the forecast of the remainder of the daylight hours.
While mostly dry conditions will be the norm during the latter half of the day, a few widely scattered showers and thundershowers are possible at any point in time during the late afternoon and evening hours. Meanwhile, highs will top out in the upper 70s before falling a few degrees into the 60s late this evening.
Rain chances climb higher through the overnight period; therefore, most communities should be surprised by the passage of a few light to moderate showers along with a couple stray thundershowers into Friday morning.
Friday is by no-means a washout, but there will be periods of wet weather as couple waves of showers and storms move from west to east across the area. Depending on the temperature and moisture profiles on the ground, a stronger storm may develop south and east of I-85 Friday morning/midday before the cold front pulls through the area.
Most neighborhoods will spend most of the day Friday in the 60s, but there is the potential for slightly warmer temperatures south and east of Charlotte.
The cold front slips south Friday afternoon, and it leaves behind drier and cooler for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, but both days will start out on a chilly note with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
In the Mountains where temperature will only be a couple degrees above freezing, frost will likely develop early Saturday and Sunday morning.
Remember to protect your tender plants and pets as the cooler conditions become more common than not.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
