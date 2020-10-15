Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen near northeast Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with murder in the September fatal shooting of a teenager in northeast Charlotte.
Detectives have charged 23-year-old Jonathan Estrada for the murder of 17-year-old Yahir Valdez.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 27 around 8:45 p.m. near the corner of North Tryon Street and East Arrowhead Road. Officers said Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified Estrada as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Oct. 15, a CMPD motorcycle unit was carried out a traffic stop on the vehicle Estrada was driving.
After learning Estrada had outstanding warrants, he was placed under arrest. Estrada was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
