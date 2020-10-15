Kamala Harris event goes virtual for Charlotte after people involved with campaign test positive for COVID-19

“I think it certainly fits into the narrative that the Biden campaign is taking COVID-19 seriously and that, you know, probably for most Democrats, they are supportive of her having to cancel these out of an abundance of caution," said Catawba College political scientist Dr. Michael Bitzer. "It’s certainly deflates some public media attention, free media that the campaign was hoping for. In these days, all media is precious, but a lot of voters have already made up their minds.”