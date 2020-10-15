Florida International University postpones football game against Charlotte 49ers due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s scheduled home opener against Florida International University, slated for this Saturday, Oct. 17, has been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 positive results within the FIU football program.
“We are disappointed for our team and fans, but we certainly understand and respect FIU’s decision,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. "We will work closely with the conference and FIU to attempt to reschedule this game in December.”
Charlotte, which was looking to play its first home game of the season following its 49-21 victory at North Texas, will now await next week’s C-USA home contest vs. UTEP.
