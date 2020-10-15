Drugs, guns, stolen vehicles linked to four juveniles

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles are tied to crimes involving possession of guns, drugs and stolen vehicles in Albemarle.
Police say they were responding to a call Tuesday when they located three stolen vehicles on S Morrow Avenue. As officers approached the vehicles, several suspects, later determined to be four juveniles, ran off. A stolen gun was found inside one of the vehicles.
Officers found the juveniles and executed a search warrant a home off E. Main Street. Inside the home, police say they found four additional handguns, 58 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 10.5 grams of marijuana, and more than $18,000 in cash.
Juvenile petitions were filed for the juveniles.
