Director of CDC visits SC to talk COVID-19 with health officials, governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in Columbia on Thursday to meet health officials and the governor.
Dr. Robert Redfield joined Gov. Henry McMaster, officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and officials with agencies dealing with substance abuse and mental health for a roundtable discussion on the campus of the University of South Carolina.
Leaders were set to discuss “the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on our communities, including opioid use, chronic diseases, and mental health.”
At the end of the discussion, Redfield participated in a Q&A with reporters. Watch that in the video above.
This story will be updated.
