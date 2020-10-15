Cool weekend sunshine on the ballot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll notice the humidity level blossomed across the WBTV viewing area overnight and so there’ll be more clouds around today with afternoon readings in the mild middle 70s.
There may be a late shower in the mountains today and perhaps even a stray thundershower South/East of I-85, though the chance is no more than 20%. Better rain chances arrive overnight and linger through about the first half of Friday in advance of our next cold front which will blow east of our region by Friday afternoon.
With the rain chance and a lot more cloud cover, high temperatures Friday are forecast to back to the much cooler middle 60s.
The weekend will look and feel a lot different from the wet weekend that just passed. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around both days with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
If you’re thinking of heading to the mountains this weekend to check out the Autumn color, this will be the peak weekend, so plan on a lot of company on the roadways.
Morning low temperatures will be cold, down into the frosty 30s with afternoon readings in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
