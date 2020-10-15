Chef Jill’s Baked Potato Soup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Ingredients
1 sweet onion, minced
¼ cup carrots, minced
¼ cup celery, minced
4 Tbsp butter
4 Tbsp flour
Spices (to taste): salt, pepper, chili powder, cayenne, granulated garlic, paprika
10oz vegetable or chicken broth
3 cups milk (whole or 2%)
4-6 large baking potatoes, peeled & cubed
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar, Colby Jack or Mexican blend cheese
chopped chives cooked & crumbled bacon
Instructions
In large saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions, carrots and celery in butter until tender, stirring occasionally until softened. Add flour and seasonings to form a blonde roux (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add broth, milk and potatoes; heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring often. Remove from heat, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, bacon and chives.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.