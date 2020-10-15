Chef Jill’s Baked Potato Soup

Yummy potato soup topped with bacon, cheese & chives! Oh, my! (Source: Chef Jill Aker-Ray)
By Susan Hancock | October 15, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 8:58 PM

Ingredients

1 sweet onion, minced

¼ cup carrots, minced

¼ cup celery, minced

4 Tbsp butter

4 Tbsp flour

Spices (to taste): salt, pepper, chili powder, cayenne, granulated garlic, paprika

10oz vegetable or chicken broth

3 cups milk (whole or 2%)

4-6 large baking potatoes, peeled & cubed

1 cup grated sharp Cheddar, Colby Jack or Mexican blend cheese

chopped chives cooked & crumbled bacon

Instructions

In large saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions, carrots and celery in butter until tender, stirring occasionally until softened. Add flour and seasonings to form a blonde roux (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add broth, milk and potatoes; heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring often. Remove from heat, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, bacon and chives.

