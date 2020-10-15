Chef Jill’s Baked Potato Soup

In large saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions, carrots and celery in butter until tender, stirring occasionally until softened. Add flour and seasonings to form a blonde roux (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add broth, milk and potatoes; heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring often. Remove from heat, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, bacon and chives.