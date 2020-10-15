California elections officials order Republicans to remove illegal ballot drop boxes

According to the Sacramento Bee, the Fresno County Republicans' website had instructions that read, “Don’t take a chance that your vote will not be counted. Once your ballot arrives in the mail, mark your ballot completely and then walk it in, as soon as possible, to one of the secure locations listed below.” The locations listed included gun shops, a gas station and the county Republican headquarters. Now, the link to the illegal ballot box collection locations is blank, and the Sacramento Bee reported that Fresno County Republicans would remove the ballot boxes by Thursday.