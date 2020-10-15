Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Most of the new musicals used pre-existing and previously recorded material, meaning Rob Rokicki, who wrote the score to “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” will easily get a Tony nod. To fill the category, he may be joined by scores from plays, like “The Height of the Storm,” “The Inheritance,” “The Rose Tattoo,” “Seawall/A Life,” “Slave Play,” and “The Sound Inside.” That could pave the way for a best score Tony won by a play, which would be a first.