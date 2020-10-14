Woman charged with murder in shooting death of man in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting death that happened Monday in north Charlotte.
The incident happened before 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, later identified as 58-year-old Ernest Lightner, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
On Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Gina Michelle Kilgo and charged her with murder in Lightner’s death.
Investigators have not said what evidence led to Kilgo being named as a suspect and no possible motive for the shooting has been released.
The homicide was the second for Charlotte Monday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
