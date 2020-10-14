Warm for now... cool for later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a beautiful day today!
The sun we missed out on last weekend is making up for lost time.
We’re looking at plenty of sun through most of Thursday. There may be a little more cloud cover late in the day tomorrow. A stray shower is possible toward the evening.
A cold front will move through on Friday.
Unlike the last system, this time, we are talking about showers or a possible thunderstorm toward the afternoon or evening. There will also be more clouds and highs will only reach the low 70s.
The weekend looks fabulous and fall-like! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies. Lows will be in the low 40s for the Charlotte area but there could be some frost in the mountains.
Next week, we will get back closer to average, in the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will remain low.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.